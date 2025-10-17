BFF clinches bronze at AFC Awards 2025 for grassroots football

The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) clinched bronze in the AFC President’s Recognition Awards for Grassroots Football during the AFC Awards 2025 ceremony held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Football Association secured gold, and the Football Association of Malaysia won silver in the same grassroots category.

The BFF was rewarded with the Bronze award for its commitment to organizing more local tournaments and working in close partnership with youth academies to develop educational programs while fostering a passion for the sport, as stated on the AFC website.

The Federation successfully demonstrated a substantial rise in both competitions and participation, with its number of events nearly doubling from 13 in the previous year to 24 from June 2024 to May 2025. During this period, more than 30,000 participants were actively engaged in its events, surging nearly fivefold from the year before.

The AFC statement added that the BFF’s efforts have been delivered with a strong emphasis on education, child safeguarding, and social inclusion. Diverse and dynamic activities, such as the Empowering Hill Women to Pursue Football Careers program, the Amputee Football Asian Championship, the Veterans Football Festivals, and the Street Children Festival, were highlighted for ensuring greater accessibility for people of all backgrounds and abilities.