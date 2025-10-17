Friday, October 17, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
FIFA: Over 1 million tickets sold for 2026 World Cup

The highest demand came from fans in the host countries, followed by supporters from England, Germany, Brazil, Spain, Colombia, Argentina, and France

Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney, right, is presented with a novelty World Cup ticket by FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario earlier this month. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 17 Oct 2025, 11:51 AM

FIFA announced Thursday that more than one million tickets for the 2026 World Cup have already been sold, marking a strong start to sales for the first-ever edition jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The highest demand came from fans in the host countries, followed by supporters from England, Germany, Brazil, Spain, Colombia, Argentina, and France, according to FIFA. Fans from 212 countries and territories have already purchased tickets, even though only 28 of the 48 teams have qualified so far. The tournament will run from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino hailed the early enthusiasm, saying the massive response shows how the “biggest and most inclusive World Cup in history” has captured global imagination.

Tickets for the final match in East Rutherford, New Jersey, were listed on FIFA’s resale platform at prices ranging from $9,538 to $57,500 per seat. FIFA has not yet released a detailed price list or match-by-match breakdown.

The announcement followed comments from U.S. President Donald Trump, who suggested he might reconsider venues deemed “unsafe,” including sites near Boston.

The first batch of buyers was selected through a lottery among 4.5 million applicants. FIFA said the next sales phase opens on October 27, offering both single-match and team-specific tickets.

In total, there are about 7.1 million seats available across 104 matches in 16 venues. The cheapest tickets start at $60, while premium seats and dynamic pricing are driving costs much higher — with one resale ticket for the U.S. opening match listed at over $61,000.

FIFA plans two more sales phases before the final draw in December determines the full tournament schedule.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic has been named an official ambassador for the Los Angeles matches. A lifelong football fan, Doncic said he’s honored to help “bring people together through a sport that unites cultures worldwide.”

Source: AP via UNB

Topics:

FootballFIFAFIFA World Cup
