Dhaka Tribune
Portugal's Ronaldo becomes all-time top World Cup qualifying scorer

Ronaldo netted his 40th and 41st qualifying goals, overtaking retired Guatemala international Carlos Ruiz

Update : 15 Oct 2025, 12:21 PM

Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo became the top goalscorer in World Cup qualifying history at the age of 40 on Tuesday against Hungary.

Ronaldo netted his 40th and 41st qualifying goals, overtaking retired Guatemala international Carlos Ruiz, who scored 39 between 1998 and 2016.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner levelled for Portugal against Hungary in a 2026 World Cup qualifier after 22 minutes by finishing from Nelson Semedo's cross.

Ronaldo pounced again before half-time after being set up by Nuno Mendes to give Portugal a 2-1 lead at the break.

If Roberto Martinez's side go on to win they will qualify for next summer's tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Ronaldo, also the all-time top international goalscorer with 143 strikes, is aiming to play at a sixth World Cup.

 

Cristiano RonaldoPortugal football
