Mac Allister and Martinez braces power Argentina over Puerto Rico

Messi assisted on two goals and played the entire way in a match moved from Chicago to his home pitch

Update : 15 Oct 2025, 12:07 PM

Alexis Mac Allister and Lautaro Martinez each scored two goals and Argentina routed Puerto Rico 6-0 in an international football friendly on Tuesday.

Argentine legend Lionel Messi assisted on two goals and played the entire way in a match moved from Chicago to the home pitch of Messi's MLS Inter Miami squad.

Mac Allister, a standout midfielder for reigning English Premier League champion Liverpool, opened the scoring on a header in the 14th minute.

Messi set up the second goal for the Albiceleste with a through ball to Gonzalo Montiel, who fired in a shot to the bottom left corner in the 23rd minute.

Mac Allister scored again in the 36th minute for a 3-0 Argentina half-time lead.

Puerto Rico's Steven Echevarria scored an own goal in the 64th minute to give Argentina a 4-0 edge.

Martinez, who entered in the 63rd minute, scored in the 79th and 84th minutes -- the latter off a Messi assist -- to give the South Americans their final victory margin.

The match was moved over low ticket sales, according to organizers.

Argentina was coming off a 1-0 victory over Colombia last Friday, the same day Puerto Rico beat St. Vincent and the Grenadines 2-1.

 

Lionel Messi Argentina Football Lautaro Martinez Alexis Mac Allister
