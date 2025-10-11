Saturday, October 11, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Balogun equalises as US held 1-1 by Ecuador

Folarin Balogun scored a second-half equaliser as the United States came from behind to snatch a 1-1 draw with Ecuador in a friendly international 

Update : 11 Oct 2025, 12:28 PM

Folarin Balogun scored a second-half equaliser as the United States came from behind to snatch a 1-1 draw with Ecuador in a friendly international on Friday.

Monaco striker Balogun tucked away a clever finish in the 71st minute after latching on to a perfectly timed pass from Malik Tillman at Austin's Q2 Stadium in Texas.

Ecuador had taken the lead in the 24th minute when veteran striker Enner Valencia burst clear in a lightning counter-attack by the South Americans.

Valencia's first touch took him away from Crystal Palace defender Chris Richards before he arrowed in a low angled shot past US goalkeeper Matt Freese.

The Americans, however, responded well to that early setback, and Mauricio Pochettino's side looked the more threatening team after half-time, getting their reward from Balogun's equaliser midway through the half.

The result and the US performance was full of positives though for US coach Pochettino, who has struggled to build consistent performances since his appointment a year ago.

Against Ecuador, one of the most in-form teams in South America who have qualified for the World Cup, Pochettino's side were well worth a draw.

"It's good to build momentum," Balogun said afterwards. "I said before the game, Ecuador is a strong team and we knew it was going to be difficult, but we're disappointed not to get the win.

"But I think we were the better side and there were a lot of positives. There was some good combination play and we created a lot of chances. I think I could have been a bit more clinical."

The US face Australia in a second friendly international on Tuesday in Colorado.

Topics:

FootballFIFAUSA football teamEcuador football team
Read More

Messi-less Argentina down Venezuela in friendly

Germany cruise, Mbappe on the mark for France in World Cup qualifying

Aubameyang gets four goals and red card as Senegal, Ivory Coast win

Elation and resolve: Shamit's first goal for Bangladesh

Hamza and Co off to Hong Kong for away tie

Saka lights up England's confident friendly win over Wales

Latest News

Sylhet Agricultural University female students face monkey menace

Rizwana: Environment human rights defenders’ protection must be ensured

Asif Nazrul: The nation needs a safe exit from the current state system, not advisers

Tarique: For every girl who dreams, will make the state her partner, not obstacle

Rabeya pinpoints how World Cup campaign gets back on track

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x