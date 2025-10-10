Elation and resolve: Shamit's first goal for Bangladesh

Canadian-born footballer Shamit Shome marked his second appearance for Bangladesh in the Asian Cup qualifiers with a memorable first international goal against Hong Kong, China — a moment of elation tempered by disappointment over the final result.

While immensely proud to have found the net, the expatriate player could not hide his regret over the defeat, especially given the team’s ambitious hope for a seven-goal margin.

Speaking to T Sports immediately after the match, Shamit shared his mixed emotions.

“I don’t know if I was disappointed, but I was very excited to score the goal. It’s a great honour to score for Bangladesh,” he said.

“I would have been happier if I hadn’t scored but we had won. Still, I’m proud to have scored for my country. I will never forget this feeling.”

Despite the loss, Shamit highlighted the team’s spirited fightback, describing it as a “foundation” for future growth.

“The positive side is that we came back from 1-3, something we never thought possible before. Our team has a lot of character and passion. We will not be disappointed. This is a foundation — we will learn from this.”

The Canadian Premier League player also pointed out recurring defensive lapses, noting similarities to the goal conceded against Singapore.

“We have to learn from these moments. You can’t win matches by conceding easy goals,” he emphasized.

“We must be more disciplined, especially at the back. Everyone has a responsibility. This is football — there will be ups and downs. The important thing is that we learn and move forward.”

Addressing Bangladeshi fans, Shamit expressed his apologies for the team’s failure to deliver a win.

“We are all disappointed because we couldn’t give the fans the joy of victory,” he said. “We couldn’t do it this time, but we will win next time, God willing.”