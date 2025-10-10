Friday, October 10, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Hamza and Co off to Hong Kong for away tie

Bangladesh national football team departed for Hong Kong, China on Friday ahead of their away match of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers

Photo: BFF
Update : 10 Oct 2025, 06:00 PM

Bangladesh national football team departed for Hong Kong, China on Friday ahead of their away match of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers.

All 23 members of the final squad for Thursday's home match are travelling Hong Kong. The match will be held on October 14 at Kai Tak Stadium.  

Earlier, Bangladesh suffered a shocking 4-3 goals defeat in their crucial home match against Hong Kong held at the National Stadium, Dhaka on Thursday night.

Despite arising hopes, Bangladesh had to leave the field with empty hand conceding a goal in the dying moment of stoppage time.

With this defeat, Bangladesh almost faded away their chances to qualify for the final round of the Asian Cup.

Bangladesh stands bottom of the table with one point from three matches while Hong Kong topped the table with seven points playing the same number of matches.

Topics:

FootballBangladesh FootballBangladesh football teamAsian Cup FootballHamza Choudhury
Read More

Elation and resolve: Shamit's first goal for Bangladesh

Saka lights up England's confident friendly win over Wales

Scotland keep World Cup dream alive with Greece comeback, Dutch win

Amoura scores twice as Algeria qualify for 2026 World Cup

Cabrera takes full responsibility for Hong Kong defeat but remains optimistic about turnaround

Bangladesh comeback falls short as defensive howlers hand Hong Kong 4-3 win

Latest News

Hrithik Roshan steps into production with Prime Video’s thriller ‘Storm’

Press Wing: Shahidul Alam and others released

Elation and resolve: Shamit's first goal for Bangladesh

Jaiswal's unbeaten 173 steers India to 318-2 in West Indies Test

Rizvi: BNP views signing of 'July Charter' positively

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x