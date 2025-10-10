Hamza and Co off to Hong Kong for away tie

Bangladesh national football team departed for Hong Kong, China on Friday ahead of their away match of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers.

All 23 members of the final squad for Thursday's home match are travelling Hong Kong. The match will be held on October 14 at Kai Tak Stadium.

Earlier, Bangladesh suffered a shocking 4-3 goals defeat in their crucial home match against Hong Kong held at the National Stadium, Dhaka on Thursday night.

Despite arising hopes, Bangladesh had to leave the field with empty hand conceding a goal in the dying moment of stoppage time.

With this defeat, Bangladesh almost faded away their chances to qualify for the final round of the Asian Cup.

Bangladesh stands bottom of the table with one point from three matches while Hong Kong topped the table with seven points playing the same number of matches.