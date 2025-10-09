Bangladesh take on Hong Kong challenge in high-stakes home clash

Bangladesh’s ‘do-or-die’ match against visiting Hong Kong, China is all set to take place at the National Stadium in Dhaka on Thursday.

The highly anticipated AFC Asian Cup qualifying fixture is expected to draw a full-house crowd, as general tickets sold out in less than half an hour after release.

Home skipper Jamal Bhuiyan earlier termed the match as ‘do-or-die,’ saying that a loss would severely dent Bangladesh’s hopes of qualification.

Head coach Javier Cabrera further emphasized the importance of the encounter at the pre-match press conference on Wednesday evening.

“We are prepared for a big challenge. It’s a very important game for all of us. We feel very convinced that we are absolutely ready for what’s coming tomorrow. We are also very excited about playing in front of a full stadium,” said Cabrera.

“It’s very important because we want to stay in the fight until the end — that’s for sure, 100%. For that, a positive result tomorrow is crucial, it’s vital,” he added.

The Bangladesh coach said the ‘mentality and ambition’ of his side is to claim all three points against visitors who feature several naturalised players from Africa, South America, and Europe.

Cabrera began the camp with 29 players but has had to cope with injury issues from the outset. He lost two forwards — Mohammad Ibrahim and Sumon Reza — due to injuries, while defenders Topu Barman and Tariq Kazi, along with striker Al Amin, were ruled out late in the race to be fit for the clash.

If Al Amin fails to make the starting eleven, 21-year-old centre-forward Arman Faysal Akash could be handed his debut, hinted Cabrera.

Key midfield duo Hamza Choudhury and Shamit Shome joined the camp late, with Hamza getting three training sessions and Shamit only one.

Hamza’s inclusion has boosted the team’s morale, as this will be the Leicester City star’s fourth official appearance for Bangladesh since his debut against India in March.

Bangladesh held hosts India to a creditable draw thanks to Hamza’s splendid performance but later suffered a home defeat to stronger Singapore in June.

With one point from two matches, and only the top team from the group advancing to the final qualification round, the Hong Kong clash carries immense significance.

Hong Kong, ranked considerably higher than Bangladesh in the FIFA rankings, are favourites heading into the game. They defeated India at home in their last qualifier after holding Singapore in the opener, to sit jointly at the top of the group.

Hamza believes Bangladesh can still overcome the odds if they avoid repeating mistakes from the Singapore match, show greater self-belief, and unite as a team.

Skipper Jamal remains doubtful to start but shared his thoughts on how Bangladesh could surprise the visitors.

“If we want to win, we have to play well for 95 minutes — not just 20 or 30. We must play the full match at our best,” said Jamal.

“Those who play need to show character, personality, and courage,” he added.

Hong Kong head coach Ashley Westwood appeared fully aware of the transformation in Bangladesh’s team, particularly after the inclusion of Hamza and Shamit.

“I think both teams are on the rise. Bangladesh are in a different place from where they were 18 months ago — they’ve got a bit of stability now,” said Westwood at Wednesday’s press conference.

“We only received our players on Monday lunchtime, so we were a little late in preparation. That’s normal for a national team with players based in China or Hong Kong. We’ve had to prepare quickly,” he explained.

“We’re in good spirits, the lads are happy and well, and we’re looking forward to the game,” Westwood added. “It’s going to be tough — playing in Bangladesh is never easy — but we’re confident in our ability to put on a good performance.”

The battle won’t end in Dhaka, as the two sides will face off again in the return leg in Hong Kong next week.