U17 girls beat Syria in friendly ahead of Jordan qualifiers

The Bangladesh U17 football team defeated Syria 2−0 in a friendly match in the UAE on Tuesday.

This win comes ahead of the AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup qualifiers scheduled for Jordan next week.

Alpi Akter scored both goals for Bangladesh, with one goal in each half.

The girls in red and green are scheduled to play another friendly match against the host, the UAE, on Thursday.

These friendly matches are part of Bangladesh's preparations for the AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup qualifiers.

Bangladesh will play their first group match against host Jordan on October 13, before facing Chinese Taipei on October 17.