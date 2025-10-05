3 new faces in Argentina squad, Messi uncertain for upcoming friendlies

Argentina national team coach Lionel Scaloni has announced a 28-man squad for the upcoming international friendly matches against Venezuela and Puerto Rico in the United States, featuring a mix of World Cup veterans and promising newcomers.

The call-ups follow Argentina’s successful conclusion to their South American qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup, which they topped with a commanding 38 points from 18 matches.

Debut call-ups and recalls

Scaloni introduced several surprises in his latest selection, handing out first-ever senior national team call-ups to three players. They are: midfielder Aníbal Moreno (28), who plays for Brazilian club Palmeiras; defender Lautaro Rivero (21) from Argentine club River Plate; and goalkeeper Facundo Cambeses (28), who represents Racing Club.

In addition to the debutants, defender Marcos Senesi (28) has been recalled to the squad after a long absence. The defender, who has only played once for the national team back in June 2022, will be looking to earn his second cap in Albiceleste colors.

Midfielder Enzo Fernández also returns to the squad after serving a two-match suspension during the World Cup qualifiers.

Fixtures and Captain’s status

The reigning world champions will travel to the United States for two friendlies. They will face Venezuela on October 10 at Miami Gardens in Florida, and then play Puerto Rico on October 13 at Soldier Field Stadium in Chicago.

Captain Lionel Messi and midfielder Rodrigo De Paul have both been included in the squad for those games, but their participation in the first friendly against Venezuela is uncertain.

Inter Miami, the club for both players, has a key MLS home match against Atlanta United the very next day, October 11.

Inter Miami are currently locked in a battle for the Supporters’ Shield and a top spot on the Eastern Conference table for playoff home-field advantage. Currently fourth in the East with 56 points, Miami needs to win their three remaining league matches, and hope the Philadelphia Union lose their final two games, to clinch the Supporters’ Shield.

When asked about the possibility of Messi and De Paul featuring in the October 10 match against Venezuela, Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano was non-committal on Friday, stating, “We are discussing the matter right now; you will know soon.”

Inter Miami’s Telasco Segovia was also called up to the Venezuela squad for the friendly.

Argentina Squad

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Walter Benitez, Geronimo Rulli, Facundo Cambeses

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Leonardo Balerdi, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Senesi, Lautaro Rivero, Nicolas Tagliafico, Marcos Acuna

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Anibal Moreno, Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Nicolas Paz, Giovanni Lo Celso, Alexis Mac Allister, Thiago Almada, Franco Mastantuono

Forwards: Giuliano Simeone, Nicolas Gonzalez, Lionel Messi, Jose Manuel Lopez, Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez