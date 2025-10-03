Friday, October 03, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Yamal to miss Spain's World Cup qualifiers with injury

Lamine Yamal has been ruled out of Spain's World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Bulgaria this month after suffering a recurrence of his groin injury

Update : 03 Oct 2025, 10:20 PM

Lamine Yamal has been ruled out of Spain's World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Bulgaria this month after suffering a recurrence of his groin injury, Barcelona said on Friday.

The 18-year-old winger is expected to be sidelined for up to three weeks after the problem resurfaced following Wednesday's 2-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Yamal made his first start in that match since August after missing four games while recovering from a groin injury, which drew the ire of Barcelona coach Hansi Flick who felt it was made worse by playing in September's World Cup qualifiers.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said earlier on Friday he had no issue with Flick after his criticism of the national team's handling of the teenager.

"There is no conflict with Flick. I was simply surprised by those statements because he has been a national team coach and I thought he had that empathy," De la Fuente said after announcing his squad for the upcoming qualifiers.

"You know we have two very important matches; we are playing for the World Cup. It seems like they're in the background, and we're talking about Flick.

"We are playing for the World Cup, that is what really matters. The rest is not important. Everyone said what they said, and that's it."

Flick said at the time he had spoken briefly to De la Fuente via text message but their communication could be improved.

De la Fuente sought to provide more clarity on the situation Friday as he tried to draw a line under the issue.

"What happened was that, when the match ended, he had some kind of discomfort. But I have never played without discomfort. Nothing happened," he said. 

"Our medical staff have explained it, and I have explained it. Nothing more. Did he then have discomfort after the match? Well, I don't know."

Yamal's latest injury also casts doubt over his availability for the Clasico against Real Madrid on October 26.

Spain will be without Nico Williams and Dani Carvajal next week as well, while Alvaro Morata has been left out of the squad after a slow start to the season at Como.

Athletic Bilbao winger Williams has not played since picking up a groin injury in the 6-0 win over Turkey. His club had reportedly asked for his playing time to be managed due to physical discomfort.

"The risk in football and in sports always exists. If he is playing at his club, he is assuming those risks. We are talking about completely normal situations," said De la Fuente.

Spain are top of Group E with six points after two matches. They face Georgia in Elche on October 11 and host Bulgaria in Valladolid three days later.

Topics:

FootballSpain FootballFC BarcelonaSpain football teamLamine Yamal
Read More

Tabith: Dirty politics stalled football development

Bellingham left out of England squad for October games

Infantino: FIFA cannot solve geopolitical problems like Gaza

FIFA unveils Trionda, the official ball of the 2026 World Cup

Lille goalkeeper saves three penalties in Europa League win

Barcelona's Camp Nou return delayed again

Latest News

Three bodies recovered in separate incidents across Dhaka

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner sue Ray J over false federal investigation claims

Sean Diddy Combs faces sentencing for transporting people for sexual encounters

Verma: Bangladesh, India emotionally linked by shared sacrifices

Experts say Trump unlikely to win Nobel Peace Prize despite past nominations

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x