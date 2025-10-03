Tabith: Dirty politics stalled football development

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) President Tabith Awal today said that the development of football had been stalled for a long time due to the entry of dirty politics into the sport.

"There is still significant work to be done regarding rural sports development, particularly concerning football," he said.

The BFF President made the remarks while exchanging views with players and sports organizers at the Chapainawabganj District Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CDCCI) building in the district.

The meeting was organized by the District Sports Association and supported by the CDCCI.

In his speech, Tabith Awal noted that a new committee was formed 11 months ago with the cooperation of stakeholders and this committee is actively trying to ensure the football returns to the field.

He highlighted his long involvement in the sport, stating he was elected as BFF vice president in 2012, even during the tenure of the Awami League, attributing his repeated success to the votes and cooperation received from Chapainawabganj.

Looking toward the future, the BFF President stated that they are trying to move quickly toward forming an elected committee.

Before this can happen, an ad-hoc committee must first be established, he added.

Tabith Awal confirmed that they are striving to include only club operators, coaches, referees, former players, organizers and active players in the committee.

He emphasized that, at this time, they do not wish to consider anyone's religion, caste, or political identity.

Assuring regarding district-level infrastructure and finance, Tabith Awal stated that efforts are underway to arrange funds at the district level even before the ad-hoc committee is officially formed.

The BFF President also outlined plans to utilize the ministry, district administration and local sports associations to facilitate the development of stadiums.

Tabith Awal urged the attendees to trust them, promising that the ad-hoc committee would be formed soon and financial provisions would be made.