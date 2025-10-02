Thursday, October 02, 2025

Vinicius, Rodrygo back in Ancelotti's Brazil squad

Real Madrid duo Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo were recalled to the Brazil squad by coach Carlo Ancelotti on Wednesday for upcoming friendlies against South Korea and Japan

Update : 02 Oct 2025, 12:47 PM

Real Madrid duo Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo were recalled to the Brazil squad by coach Carlo Ancelotti on Wednesday for upcoming friendlies against South Korea and Japan.

Vinicius was rested from Brazil's last 2026 World Cup qualifier against Bolivia in September, while Rodrygo missed out after struggling for game time this season with Madrid.

"Rodrygo is back, because even if he doesn't play much, he has been very good every time he has come on," Ancelotti said.

Neymar's wait for a first international appearance since October 2023 goes on, though, with Brazil's record goalscorer ruled out of action until at least November with a thigh injury.

Ronaldo, who won the Golden Boot when the Selecao lifted the last of their five World Cup titles in 2002, last week called on Ancelotti to select Santos forward Neymar for next year's tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Real Madrid centre-back Eder Militao is also recalled after a long-term injury.

Ancelotti also gave a surprise call-up to striker Igor Jesus, who has scored four goals in just two starts for Nottingham Forest since signing from Botafogo.

Brazil, who ultimately comfortably qualified for the World Cup despite some disappointing results, face South Korea in Seoul on October 10, before taking on Japan in Tokyo four days later.

