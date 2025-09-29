AC Milan beat champions Napoli to make Serie A title statement

AC Milan staked their claim as challengers for the Serie A title on Sunday after a statement 2-1 win over Napoli which put them top of the pile despite having to play over half-an-hour with 10 men.

Christian Pulisic was the star for Milan at the San Siro by setting up Alexis Saelemaekers' opener in the third minute and then doubling the hosts' lead just after the half-hour mark.

The American forward's matching-winning performance against a Napoli team weakened by injuries put Milan in first place on 12 points, ahead of both the champions and Roma -- 2-0 winners against Verona -- on goal difference.

"What we did out there today was incredible. It was a top, top performance," said Pulisic to DAZN.

"The manager has done really well to get the best out of every player here. We've got a lot of quality and we showed that on the pitch."

Pulisic has already scored six times this season in all competitions and, shortly before he finished off a brilliant passing move, sent Youssouf Fofana through on goal with a sensational pass reminiscent of his teammate Luka Modric.

The 27-year-old was given a standing ovation by Milan supporters when he made way for Davide Bartesaghi just before Kevin De Bruyne coolly slotted home the 60th-minute penalty which got Napoli back into the game.

Pulisic was taken off by coach Massimiliano Allegri following Pervis Estupinan's red card for pulling back Giovanni Di Lorenzo just as the Napoli man looked set to net from close range.

And from there Milan had to sit back and soak up Napoli pressure as Antonio Conte's team piled forward in the hope of taking something back to southern Italy.

Home fans had their hearts in their mouths when David Neres' deflected shot clipped the woodwork in the first minute of stoppage time, but a buzzing San Siro unleashed a huge roar at the final whistle as Milan claimed a fourth straight league win.

Napoli now turn their attentions to the visit of Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League after losing their perfect record in Italy's top flight.

"We have to do better for their goals, it wasn't easy after going behind so early, but we pressed high and created chances," said Conte to DAZN.

"There are improvements to be made because we're conceding too much to our opponents."

- Roma in the hunt -

Artem Dovbyk nodded home his first goal of the season early on at the Stadio Olimpico before Matias Soule ensured that Roma would briefly go second in the table with 11 minutes remaining.

Gian Piero Gasperini's team, who host Lille in the Europa League on Thursday, are level with two title contenders after a bitty performance in gloriously sunny Rome.

"A number of players were having difficulties as it was the first time this season we've played three games in a week and not everyone recovered fully," said Gasperini to DAZN.

"We had problems that we've not had in other games, you could see that some players were not at their sharpest... we struggled more than we should have done."

Verona are 16th on three points and yet to win this season but Paolo Zanetti's team performed well and should have been level in the 28th minute, when Gift Orban somehow hit the bar when presented with a chance to score from less than six yards out in front of an open goal.

Pisa came close to their first win in Serie A in over three decades but had to settle for a goalless draw with Tuscan rivals Fiorentina.

Henrik Meister sent Pisa fans wild when he smashed home what looked like the opening goal in the 71st minute but VAR officials spotted him handling the ball in the lead-up to his shot.

Juan Cuadrado then struck the post shortly afterwards but Alberto Gilardino's promoted team stay in the relegation zone on two points in their first top-flight season since 1990/91.

Milan loanee Francesco Camarda scored his first goal in Serie A at 17 years old when he headed home Lecce's stoppage-time leveller in a 2-2 draw with Bologna.