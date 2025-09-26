Liverpool's Leoni faces year out after ACL injury on debut

Liverpool manager Arne Slot said Friday that teenaged Italian defender Giovanni Leoni would be sidelined for up to a year after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury during his debut.

The 18-year-old, who joined the Premier League champions from Parma last month in a deal worth an initial £26 million ($35 million), was injured during the Reds' 2-1 League Cup win against Southampton on Tuesday.

"He's not in a good place, of course, because he tore his ACL, which means that he will be out for around a year," Slot said ahead of Saturday's trip to Crystal Palace.

"Being so young, coming to a new country, playing so well in your first game.

"He's still so young so he has so many years still to go after he recovers from a terrible injury like that."

The loss of Leoni leaves Slot with just three fit centre-backs -- captain Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez.

Liverpool wanted Palace captain Marc Guehi for extra cover in that position but the England international's move to Anfield on deadline day collapsed after the Eagles failed to sign a replacement.

Guehi has been key to extending Palace's club record run of 17 games without defeat in all competitions.

The only two unbeaten teams in the Premier League clash at Selhurst Park with Liverpool looking to extend their perfect start of five consecutive victories.

However, they have relied on a number of late winners and moments of good fortune.

"If you would have asked me that after playing Newcastle away, Arsenal at home, and all these difficult games we had, that we would have the maximum results? I would have probably told you 'no'," said Slot.

"If you look at the games, they were most of them quite close. So, we might have been a bit lucky as well to get the maximum points."

Hugo Ekitike's red card for taking his shirt off in celebration after scoring the winner against Southampton was branded as "stupid" by his manager.

The French striker will now be suspended for the Palace clash, but Alexander Isak is set to start his first Premier League game since becoming the most expensive player in the competition's history after a £125-million move from Newcastle.