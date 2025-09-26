Liga champions Barca claim comeback win at Oviedo

Headers from Robert Lewandowski and Ronald Araujo helped Barcelona make a 3-1 comeback victory at minnows Real Oviedo on Thursday in La Liga.

The Catalans, who fell behind after a mistake from goalkeeper Joan Garcia allowed Alberto Reina to score the opener from 40 yards out, levelled through Eric Garcia early in the second half.

Substitute Lewandowski nodded Hansi Flick's side in front and Araujo made the game safe late on as he headed home Marcus Rashford's corner.

Barcelona, second in the table, trail leaders Real Madrid by two points after Xabi Alonso's side maintained their 100 percent start with a win at Levante on Tuesday.

Despite missing star winger Lamine Yamal, Barca recorded their fourth consecutive victory across all competitions without the teenager.

"In the second half, I said to my team, we have to continue, we have to play with calmness, to be convinced about playing with the ball, and we did it well," said Flick.

Oviedo, back in Spain's top flight for the first time since the 2000/01 campaign, lined up with 40-year-old great Santi Cazorla in midfield, making his first start of the season.

They could not contain Kylian Mbappe as Real Madrid visited the Carlos Tartiere stadium in August, but mostly did a better job against the champions in front of a fine atmosphere.

Rashford started on the left wing after he was benched last weekend for turning up late for a team meeting, and came closest for Barcelona in the first half.

The on-loan Manchester United forward's vicious effort was tipped away by Oviedo goalkeeper Aaron Escandell, who excelled despite the goals he conceded.

The Spanish stopper tipped away another Rashford effort from range and then thwarted the England international again from the rebound after Raphinha struck the post.

Barcelona were unsurprisingly dominant but Oviedo took the lead in the 33rd minute after a howler from visiting goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

Charging out of his box, he intercepted the ball but then passed straight to Reina, who fired into the empty net from long distance.

"I saw the goalkeeper's mistake and I went first time, and in the moment I kicked it, I saw it was good," Oviedo midfielder Reina told DAZN. "My first in the top flight, I'll never forget it."

Flick said he would not be blaming his goalkeeper too harshly.

"It's the style that we want him to play in, and it can happen," explained Barca's coach.

"He's a fantastic goalkeeper... one mistake and they use it, but it's football."

- De Jong impact -

Hansi Flick sent on Frenkie de Jong at half-time and the Dutchman helped his side click into a higher gear.

Barcelona levelled through Eric Garcia, netting from close range after Escandell saved Ferran Torres' effort from Ronald Araujo's cross.

Escandell continued to frustrate the visitors, saving from Raphinha and Torres, but he could not keep out Lewandowski's header to send Barca in front.

Five minutes after being brought on the Polish veteran produced an excellent header from De Jong's cross which cracked against the underside of the crossbar on its way in.

Jules Kounde made a vital interception at the back to help keep Barca ahead before Araujo sealed the three points in the 88th minute when he nodded Rashford's corner beyond Escandell.

"The changes were at the right time, with Frenkie and also with Lewy," said Flick.

Lewandowski has largely been used as a substitute this season after starting the campaign with an injury.

"I'm patient, I'm not in a hurry, the season is long and we have a lot of games," said the 37-year-old striker.

Oviedo's goalscorer was content, despite the defeat.

"All footballers dream of nights like this, to play against these players and with these fans," added Reina.

"It was a nice night, which didn't end well but we enjoyed it as much as we could."

Barcelona host Real Sociedad on Sunday at the Olympic stadium, after Real Madrid visit rivals Atletico Madrid on Saturday in a derby clash.