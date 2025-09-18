Sensational Son bags first MLS hat-trick as LAFC beat Real Salt Lake

Son Heung-min scored his first Major League Soccer hat-trick to propel Los Angeles FC to a 4-1 victory over Real Salt Lake in Utah on Wednesday and continue his spectacular start to life in the United States.

South Korea's Son, the former Tottenham captain who signed with LAFC in August for a reported MLS record $26 million, struck twice in the first half and again in the second.

A former English Premier League golden boot winner, Son has had an instant impact in America after a decade at Tottenham, scoring five goals in six MLS matches.

Denis Bouanga got the fourth to become the all-time leading scorer for LAFC, who moved into fourth place in the Western Conference two points above Seattle Sounders.

Diego Luna came close to firing Real Salt Lake ahead in the second minute when he charged on to a cross in the penalty area, but his left-footed shot went wide.

Just a minute later, Son punished the miss by putting the visitors in front.

Timothy Tillman intercepted in midfield and threaded a short pass to Son, who raced alone toward the box and unleashed a shot past the advancing Salt Lake keeper Rafael.

Son doubled the advantage 13 minutes later with a long-range blast that ripped between defenders and past a diving Rafael.

LAFC's French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who had also been Son's teammate at Tottenham, produced a string of first-half saves to keep the Angelenos 2-0 up at the break.

Real Salt Lake's Rwan Cruz missed a penalty in the 56th minute, his shot bouncing off the post and nearly tripping Lloris.

Xavier Gozo finally got Real on the board with a goal in the 76th.

Son responded with his third, slotting home a pass from Bouanga who got free after a counter-attack on the right.

Bouanga sealed the match in the 88th minute after another fast break.

Latching on to a pass from David Martinez, Bouanga scored his 94th goal for the club in all competitions to move ahead of Carlos Vela as LAFC's all-time leading scorer.