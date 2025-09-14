Sunday, September 14, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Messi misses penalty as Miami lose 3-0 to Charlotte

It was Messi who earned the penalty but the Argentine’s attempt from the spot was tipped away

A screenshot of Messi missing penalty. Photo: Facebook
Update : 14 Sep 2025, 12:28 PM

Lionel Messi missed a penalty after three years as Idan Toklomati's hat trick powered Charlotte FC over 10-man Inter Miami 3-0 on Saturday.

It was Messi who earned the penalty but the Argentine’s attempt from the spot was tipped away by goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina just after the half-hour mark.

Messi tried to chip it over Kahlina who picked the right side to stun the visitors.

Toklomati, the 21-year-old Israeli striker, then scored in the 34th and 47th minutes and netted his third goal on a penalty kick in the 84th minute as Charlotte matched the non-shootout era MLS record win streak set by Seattle in 2018.

Charlotte stretched their MLS win streak to a record-tying nine games.

Toklomati, who has 11 goals on the season, worked his magic while Miami went down to 10 men after Argentine defender Tomas Aviles was shown a red card in the 79th minute.

It was Inter Miami's first match without suspended striker Luis Suarez, an Uruguayan standout for Liverpool and Barcelona before joining the MLS side.

He was issued a three-match ban by MLS for spitting on a Seattle Sounders staff member after Inter's loss at Seattle in last month's Leagues Cup final.

Topics:

FootballMessiLionel MessiMLSInter Miami
Read More

Last-gasp Juve beat Inter in 4-3 thriller

Mbappe shines as 10-man Real Madrid defeat Real Sociedad

Flick blasts Spain over Yamal injury issue

Early setback for Real Madrid as Rudiger out for three months

Can Man Utd expose frailties in fresh-faced Man City?

Nine-man Leverkusen beat Frankfurt in coach Hjulmand's debut

Latest News

Five appointed as Senate members in Ducsu's first meeting

Light to moderate rain, thunder showers likely in parts of country

5 students suspended over bus vandalism at Islamic University

Last-gasp Juve beat Inter in 4-3 thriller

Election: Intelligence-based crackdown planned as police seek missing weapons

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x