Messi misses penalty as Miami lose 3-0 to Charlotte

Lionel Messi missed a penalty after three years as Idan Toklomati's hat trick powered Charlotte FC over 10-man Inter Miami 3-0 on Saturday.

It was Messi who earned the penalty but the Argentine’s attempt from the spot was tipped away by goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina just after the half-hour mark.

Messi tried to chip it over Kahlina who picked the right side to stun the visitors.

Toklomati, the 21-year-old Israeli striker, then scored in the 34th and 47th minutes and netted his third goal on a penalty kick in the 84th minute as Charlotte matched the non-shootout era MLS record win streak set by Seattle in 2018.

Charlotte stretched their MLS win streak to a record-tying nine games.

Toklomati, who has 11 goals on the season, worked his magic while Miami went down to 10 men after Argentine defender Tomas Aviles was shown a red card in the 79th minute.

It was Inter Miami's first match without suspended striker Luis Suarez, an Uruguayan standout for Liverpool and Barcelona before joining the MLS side.

He was issued a three-match ban by MLS for spitting on a Seattle Sounders staff member after Inter's loss at Seattle in last month's Leagues Cup final.