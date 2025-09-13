Can Man Utd expose frailties in fresh-faced Man City?

Ruben Amorim is confident Manchester United will rise to the occasion against a Manchester City side in transition for Sunday's clash between the local rivals, who are both off to poor Premier League starts.

One of Amorim's only eight wins in 30 league games since taking charge of the Red Devils came at the Etihad last season as two late goals earned a 2-1 victory in December.

That defeat came amidst a run of one win in 13 games for Pep Guardiola's men as City collapsed last season after an unprecedented run of four consecutive Premier League titles.

But hope that a major overhaul of Guardiola's squad would restore their former glories has so far proved a false dawn.

After a convincing 4-0 win at Wolves on the opening weekend of the season, City have lost to Tottenham and Brighton.

For the first time in five years, United head into a derby ahead of their local rivals in the table, albeit only by one point.

There have been promising signs for Amorim in a dramatic late 3-2 win over Burnley, a 1-1 draw at Fulham and an unfortunate 1-0 defeat to title-chasing Arsenal.

However, optimism of a fresh start at Old Trafford after finishing 15th last season was sapped by an embarrassing League Cup exit to Grimsby - the first time in the club's history United had lost to fourth-tier opposition.

After being backed with a £200 million ($271 million) overhaul of his forward line, Amorim is under pressure to deliver results quickly.

But a number of his better results since taking charge in November have come against tougher opposition.

United held Premier League champions Liverpool 2-2 at Anfield and dumped Arsenal out the FA Cup away from home last season.

"The small details that sometimes we drop a little bit, not in these games," said Amorim.

"I’m more comfortable in these games – but we will be ready against a very, very good team.

"I think we are a better team (than in December). If you see any aspect, the data, we are a different team. We are ready to play the game but we have to show it on Sunday."

- 'So huge' Donnarumma -

Across the city, Guardiola is still struggling to mould a team capable of matching the feats of his serial winners from seasons past.

Ballon d'Or winner Rodri lambasted his side's "kids mistakes" after blowing the lead to lose at Brighton in their last outing.

City are experiencing after growing pains after a changing of the guard at the Etihad.

Five of the starting line-up from their 2023 Champions League final win left the club this summer, including club legend Kevin De Bruyne.

Over £300 million has been spent in the past two transfer windows on an array of more youthful talent but with few successes so far.

The side that started the 2-0 defeat to Tottenham last month was the youngest Guardiola has ever selected in the Premier League at an average age of 24.5.

It is therefore understandable that Guardiola has turned to the experience of Italian international goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to replace Ederson, despite their vastly different styles.

The 1.96 metre (6ft 5in) Donnarumma is a shot-stopping giant but does not possess Ederson's range of passing from the back.

"I wouldn't demand Gigi do something he is uncomfortable with. We are talking about the best (goalkeeper) I have ever seen with distribution, short and long passes, in Ederson," said Guardiola.

"He is so tall, he is so huge. All the keepers that save shots, bring personality to the team and be a big presence, and he has done that in the biggest games."

Donnarumma is expected to make his City debut, but United's new goalkeeper Senne Lammens will have to wait for his bow after Amorim said the much-criticised Altay Bayindir will retain his place.