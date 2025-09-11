Thursday, September 11, 2025

Christian Eriksen signs with Bundesliga club Wolfsburg

Denmark international Christian Eriksen has joined German Bundesliga club Wolfsburg on a free transfer until 2027

File photo of Eriksen
Update : 11 Sep 2025, 06:17 PM

Denmark international Christian Eriksen has joined German Bundesliga club Wolfsburg on a free transfer until 2027, the club announced late on Wednesday. 

Eriksen, 33, had been a free agent since his contract with Manchester United expired in the summer.

"I'm really looking forward to this new adventure. I'm convinced that together we can make a difference in Wolfsburg," Eriksen said in a statement.

Wolfsburg is Eriksen's third club since he suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark's game against Finland at the Euros in 2021.

Although he made a comeback after being fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD), he was forced to leave his then-club Inter Milan as Italian regulations prevent athletes from competing with ICDs.

After a highly-successful six-month spell at Brentford, Eriksen joined United in 2022.

Although he was initially a success, he gradually fell out of favour, first under Erik ten Hag and then even more so under Ruben Amorim, and left the club at the end of last season.

Eriksen, who also played for Tottenham and Ajax earlier in his career, has 144 Denmark caps, scoring 46 goals.

Eriksen becomes the sixth Danish member of Wolfsburg's squad alongside Joakim Maehle, Jesper Lindstrom, Andreas Skov Olsen, Jonas Wind and Adam Daghim.

Topics:

FootballBundesligaWolfsburgChristian EriksenEriksen
