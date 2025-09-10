Argentina, Brazil lose dramatic World Cup qualifying fixtures

In a shocking turn of events in the FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers, both Argentina and Brazil, already qualified, fell to stunning defeats on Wednesday.

Playing without Lionel Messi, Argentina suffered a 1-0 loss to Ecuador while Bolivia secured a playoff spot with a narrow 1-0 victory over Brazil.

The final matchday started with Venezuela as the clear favorites to secure South America's spot in the FIFA Play-Off Tournament.

Their lead over Colombia at home made them even stronger contenders, especially as Bolivia struggled against a dominant Brazil team.

Then, an incredible turnaround occurred.

Roberto Fernandez won a penalty for Bolivia, which Miguel Terceros converted.

At the same time, Colombia's Luis Suarez put on a spectacular performance, scoring four goals to lead his team to a 6-3 victory over Venezuela.

When the final whistles blew, Bolivia had clinched their spot in the play-offs, while Venezuela's qualification hopes were shattered.

Meanwhile, despite not playing in Argentina's 1-0 defeat to Ecuador that saw two red cards, Lionel Messi finished the qualifying campaign as the leading scorer.

Ecuador’s Enner Valencia scored the lone goal from the spot after Nicolas Otamendi conceded a penalty and was sent off in the process just after half-hour mark.