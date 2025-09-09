Bangladesh end U23 Asian Cup qualifiers with crushing win against Singapore

Bangladesh handed Singapore a resounding 4-1 defeat in their final match of the AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifiers in Viet Tri, Vietnam Tuesday.

Italian-Bangladeshi expatriate Fahamedul Islam broke the deadlock in the 70th minute after a barren first half.

Al-Amin, Mohsin Ahmed, and Sheikh Morsalin added one each in the 72nd, 80th, and 82nd minutes respectively.

Singapore’s Nadim Rahim pulled one back in stoppage time, but it proved to be nothing more than a consolation.

“We were shaky in the first half but recovered well,” said Morsalin after the match. “I scored one and assisted three. Credit goes to all the players,” he added.

Bangladesh had already been eliminated from the tournament after losing their first two matches against Vietnam and Yemen.