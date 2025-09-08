Bangladesh-Nepal 2nd FIFA friendly postponed due to protests

The second match of the two-game FIFA friendly series between Bangladesh and hosts Nepal, originally scheduled to be held in the capital on Tuesday, has been called off due to protests in Kathmandu.

A press release from the All Nepal Football Association (ANFA), forwarded by a Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) official on Monday, stated that the Bangladesh-Nepal match set for Tuesday at Dashrath Stadium has been postponed in view of the current situation in the country.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this postponement will cause to all football fans,” the ANFA statement added in the local language.

The Bangladesh team was unable to attend Monday’s training session, scheduled to be held at Dashrath Stadium, due to the ongoing protests. They held an indoor session instead.

According to reports, demonstrations in Nepal against political corruption and a government social media ban led to clashes between protesters and security forces, leaving 19 dead and dozens injured.

Thousands responded to a call by demonstrators identifying themselves as Generation Z to gather near the parliament building in Kathmandu. They protested against the ban on platforms including Facebook, X, and YouTube, as well as expressing broader dissatisfaction with the government, according to a BBC report.

The first match, held at the same venue on Saturday, ended in a goalless draw.

The two FIFA friendly matches were planned as part of the teams’ preparation for next month’s AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.