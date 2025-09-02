Top 10 Premier League moves in summer transfer window

The Premier League transfer window shut on Monday after a record-breaking summer of signings across the division.

Liverpool led the way with blockbuster swoops for Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz, but Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United also spent big.

AFP Sport looks at 10 of the most intriguing deals:

Alexander Isak (Newcastle to Liverpool)

The Reds finally got their man, ending a long-running transfer saga with a British record swoop for the Sweden striker, whose £125 million ($169 million) signing took Liverpool's remarkable spending spree to more than £400 million.

Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool)

Signed for an initial £100 million in a deal that could rise to £116 million, the Germany playmaker immediately set his sights on "winning everything every year" with the Premier League champions.

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain to Manchester City)

Just months after playing a key role in winning PSG's maiden Champions League crown, the Italy goalkeeper has reportedly been lured to the Etihad Stadium in a £26 million deal after City boss Pep Guardiola decided to move on from his long-serving number one Ederson, who is set to join Turkish side Fenerbahce.

Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig to Manchester United)

The Slovenia striker's £73 million arrival from Leipzig completed Ruben Amorim's overhaul of his misfiring attack, with Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha the other new faces in a £200 million revamp that will make or break their manager's reign.

Jack Grealish (Manchester City to Everton)

Four years after City paid a then British record £100 million to sign Grealish from Aston Villa, the flamboyant England winger's stock had fallen so far, amid poor performances and concerns about his penchant for late night partying, that he was allowed to make a season-long loan move to Everton. His improved form suggests a career renaissance is possible.

Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting Lisbon to Arsenal)

Entranced by Arsenal's dazzling 5-1 victory over Sporting last season, the Sweden striker set his heart on a move to the Emirates and was rewarded with a £64 million switch as Mikel Arteta finally landed a prolific target man to serve as the fulcrum of his attack.

Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United to Chelsea)

After falling out of favour with Manchester United boss Amorim, the Argentine winger will hope to relaunch his career at Stamford Bridge following a £40 million move that gives Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca the dynamic presence he craves on the flanks.

Nick Woltemade (Stuttgart to Newcastle)

The Germany striker was signed for a Newcastle club-record fee of £69 million to replace the departing Alexander Isak, putting huge pressure on the shoulders of a 23-year-old who stands six feet six inches (1.98 metres) tall but is known as much for his creativity as his aerial prowess.

Xavi Simons (Leipzig to Tottenham)

The skilful Dutch midfielder is the standout signing for new Tottenham boss Thomas Frank, who paid £51 million to bring the 22-year-old to north London after he scored 22 goals and assisted 24 times in 78 appearances for Leipzig.

Jadon Sancho (Manchester United to Aston Villa)

Following in the footsteps of United teammate Marcus Rashford -- now at Barcelona after a temporary spell with Villa last term -- England winger Sancho completed a loan move to Birmingham. He hopes Villa boss Unai Emery can reinvigorate his stalled career after last season's disappointing loan spell with Chelsea.