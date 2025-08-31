Sunday, August 31, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025

U17 girls beat India in seven-goal thriller

Bangladesh defeated India 4-3 in a thrilling encounter in their sixth and final match of the SAFF U-17 Women’s Championship 2025

An action from the match Photo: BFF
Update : 31 Aug 2025, 06:50 PM

Bangladesh defeated India 4-3 in a thrilling encounter in their sixth and final match of the SAFF U-17 Women’s Championship 2025, held Sunday at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan.

India had already secured the championship as they beat Bangladesh in the first leg, while Bangladesh finished runners-up on a respectable note with the hard-fought victory over the tournament’s top side in the four-team competition.

It took only 23 seconds for Bangladesh to take the lead, as Purnima Marma headed in a cross from Mamoni Chakma. Anushka Kumari equalized eight minutes later, capitalizing on a defensive blunder.

Alpi Akter restored Bangladesh’s lead in the 34th minute, following a goalmouth scramble.

Sauravi Akanda Prity then put Bangladesh firmly in control, scoring just four minutes after the restart. She collected a long ball outpacing the defenders and calmly placed the ball past Indian goalkeeper Munni.

India staged a comeback when Pritika Barman punished a failed clearance and lofted the ball over Bangladeshi keeper Meghla Rani Roy in the 65th minute. Julan Nongmaithem then leveled the score with a long-range strike a minute before regulation time.

Just as the game seemed destined for a draw, Prity sealed the victory with her second goal, five minutes into stoppage time.

Bangladesh had begun their campaign with a 3-1 win over Bhutan before losing 2-0 to India in the second match. They bounced back with consecutive victories against Nepal, 3-0 and 4-1, but a shocking 1-1 draw against hosts Bhutan eventually dented their hopes of retaining the title.

Topics:

FootballBangladesh FootballSaffBangladesh Women Football team
Read More

Joao Neves bags stunning hat-trick as PSG put six past Toulouse

Chelsea sign Garnacho from Man Utd

Bayern survive late Augsburg scare, Ten Hag's tough start continues

Real Madrid make Mallorca comeback to maintain perfect start

Fernandes lifts Man Utd gloom, Frank suffers first league loss with Spurs

Isak edges closer to Liverpool move after Newcastle sign Woltemade

Latest News

Pakistan’s Punjab hit by worst floods in history, over 2 million affected

Health adviser visits Nur at DMCH

Adviser Asif: Govt must take responsibility for attack on Nur

Xi, Modi commit to easing border tensions, strengthening ties at Tianjin meeting

Tearful CU pro-VC pleads for calm amid student-local violence

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x