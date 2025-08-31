U17 girls beat India in seven-goal thriller

Bangladesh defeated India 4-3 in a thrilling encounter in their sixth and final match of the SAFF U-17 Women’s Championship 2025, held Sunday at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan.

India had already secured the championship as they beat Bangladesh in the first leg, while Bangladesh finished runners-up on a respectable note with the hard-fought victory over the tournament’s top side in the four-team competition.

It took only 23 seconds for Bangladesh to take the lead, as Purnima Marma headed in a cross from Mamoni Chakma. Anushka Kumari equalized eight minutes later, capitalizing on a defensive blunder.

Alpi Akter restored Bangladesh’s lead in the 34th minute, following a goalmouth scramble.

Sauravi Akanda Prity then put Bangladesh firmly in control, scoring just four minutes after the restart. She collected a long ball outpacing the defenders and calmly placed the ball past Indian goalkeeper Munni.

India staged a comeback when Pritika Barman punished a failed clearance and lofted the ball over Bangladeshi keeper Meghla Rani Roy in the 65th minute. Julan Nongmaithem then leveled the score with a long-range strike a minute before regulation time.

Just as the game seemed destined for a draw, Prity sealed the victory with her second goal, five minutes into stoppage time.

Bangladesh had begun their campaign with a 3-1 win over Bhutan before losing 2-0 to India in the second match. They bounced back with consecutive victories against Nepal, 3-0 and 4-1, but a shocking 1-1 draw against hosts Bhutan eventually dented their hopes of retaining the title.