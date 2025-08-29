Garnacho arrives at Chelsea as £40 m move from Man Utd moves closer

Alejandro Garnacho has arrived at Chelsea's training ground in advance of his reported £40 million ($54 million) move from Manchester United, Blues boss Enzo Maresca said Friday.

A deal was said to have been agreed between the two Premier League clubs on Thursday, with the 21-year-old no longer required by Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford.

Garnacho was at Chelsea's training ground in Cobham, southwest of London, on Friday to undergo a medical and finalise terms.

"I know he is around here," Chelsea manager Maresca told reporters. "I don't know exactly where."

Maresca, asked how the United academy graduate would fit into his team, replied: "He's a winger. I see him as a winger."

The Italian would not rule out the possibility of more arrivals and departures before Monday's summer transfer window deadline.

"You can expect anything, the transfer window is open, anything can happen in and out," he said.

Maresca also confirmed Cole Palmer will miss the game against west London rivals Fulham on Saturday with the groin injury which forced him to pull out of the game against West Ham.

Benoit Badiashile and Romeo Lavia also remain sidelined with their respective injury issues.

"Cole we need to see day by day," said Maresca, adding: "Romeo and Benoit – I don't think they will be back after the international break but they will be closer."

"Two years ago, he (Lavia) didn't play any games. Last year, he played some games. The target is to give him more games this season. I don't know (when he will be back).

"When Cole is not in the game, we need to find different solutions. Hopefully tomorrow we can do the same."

Chelsea head into the weekend fourth in the table following a goalless draw with Crystal Palace and 5-1 rout of West Ham.