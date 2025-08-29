Title hopes all but over as U17 girls held by Bhutan

Bangladesh’s title hopes all but ended after they were held to a 1-1 draw by hosts Bhutan in their fifth match of the SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025 at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu on Friday.

The result means India will secure the trophy if they manage a favorable result against Nepal in the day’s other fixture scheduled later in the evening at the same venue.

The four-team tournament is being contested in a double-legged league format. Bangladesh beat Bhutan and Nepal but lost to India in the first leg. They defeated Nepal again in the return fixture. India, on the other hand, have won all their matches so far.

Back to the match, Bangladesh drew first blood in the 6th minute when Purnima Chakma unleashed a blistering strike from just outside the box that sailed into the top-left corner.

Sauravi Akanda Prity came close to doubling the lead in the 16th minute but her effort struck the woodwork.

Bhutan restored parity in first-half stoppage time through Chorten Zangmo, who found herself clean through with only goalkeeper Meghla Rani Roy to beat and calmly slotted into the far post.

Mamoni Chakma created danger in the 50th minute when she drifted past two defenders into the box, but her attempt was denied by Bhutanese goalkeeper Kelzang Wangmo.

Mamoni had another chance in the 85th minute, but her effort flew over the bar.

Bangladesh will conclude their campaign against India on Sunday.