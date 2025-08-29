Friday, August 29, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Mourinho sacked by Turkey's Fenerbahce

Fenerbahce on Friday sacked Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho, two days after elimination from the Champions League playoffs

Update : 29 Aug 2025, 02:58 PM

Fenerbahce on Friday sacked Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho, two days after elimination from the Champions League playoffs by Benfica, the Turkish club said in a statement.

"We have parted ways with Jose Mourinho, who served as head coach of our professional A team since the 2024-2025 season. We thank him for his efforts for our team and wish him success in his future career," it said. 

The former Chelsea, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Roma coach who arrived at the Istanbul club in June 2024, led Istanbul's Yellow Canaries to second place in the league last season behind Galatasaray, failing to end their title drought. 

The 62-year-old has had several setbacks during his time in Istanbul. In April, he grabbed the face of Okan Buruk coach at fierce local rivals Galatasaray after a 2-1 defeat in the Turkish Cup quarter finals, tweaking his nose. 

He was fined for comments made after another explosive derby match against Galatasaray in which he also repeated criticism of Turkish referees, accusing the fourth referee of bias. His remarks were judged as "contrary to sporting ethics".

Topics:

FootballMourinhoJose MourinhoFenerbahce
Read More

Arsenal optimistic about Havertz return after knee surgery

Liverpool face Isak dilemma ahead of Arsenal visit to Anfield

Brazil to face South Korea, Japan in World Cup build-up

Messi will be game-day decision for Miami in Leagues Cup semis

Mbappe fires Madrid to victory at Real Oviedo

Man Utd still winless after Fulham draw, Everton open new stadium with victory

Latest News

National polls to take place on schedule, says Fakhrul

New regulation for primary teacher recruitment, 2 new positions introduced

Shakib confirms move to US Minor League, joins Atlanta Fire

Arsenal optimistic about Havertz return after knee surgery

US ends tariff exemption for small packages shipped globally

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x