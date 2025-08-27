Prity nets hat-trick as U17 girls beat Nepal again

Sauravi Akanda Prity scored a hat-trick as Bangladesh defeated Nepal 4-1 in the SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025 at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan, Wednesday.

Alongside Prity’s treble, Thuinuye Marma added the other as Bangladesh outplayed Nepal for the second time in four days.

The Bengal Tigresses had earlier beaten Nepal 3-0 Sunday in the four-team competition, which is being held in a double round-robin format.

Thuinuye opened the scoring in the 38th minute with a calm finish into the far post after breaking into the right side of the box.

Prity doubled the lead in the 45th minute when she entered the left side of the box after collecting a pass from Mamoni Chakma before finishing over Nepalese keeper Laxmi Oli.

Nepal’s skipper Bhumika Budathoki punished a defensive blunder to pull one back two minutes into first-half stoppage time.

Prity struck again in the 71st minute, converting Mamoni’s corner.

She completed her hat-trick in the 86th minute with a composed finish from a cutback.

Bangladesh had earlier defeated Bhutan 3-1 in their opening match before losing 2-0 to India in the next encounter. They then beat Nepal in both their third and fourth outings.

The team will face Bhutan again Friday before concluding the campaign against India two days later.