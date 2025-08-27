Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Prity nets hat-trick as U17 girls beat Nepal again

Bangladesh won 4-1 in the SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025 in Thimphu on Wednesday

Update : 27 Aug 2025, 05:23 PM

Sauravi Akanda Prity scored a hat-trick as Bangladesh defeated Nepal 4-1 in the SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025 at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan, Wednesday.

Alongside Prity’s treble, Thuinuye Marma added the other as Bangladesh outplayed Nepal for the second time in four days.

The Bengal Tigresses had earlier beaten Nepal 3-0 Sunday in the four-team competition, which is being held in a double round-robin format.

Thuinuye opened the scoring in the 38th minute with a calm finish into the far post after breaking into the right side of the box.

Prity doubled the lead in the 45th minute when she entered the left side of the box after collecting a pass from Mamoni Chakma before finishing over Nepalese keeper Laxmi Oli.

Nepal’s skipper Bhumika Budathoki punished a defensive blunder to pull one back two minutes into first-half stoppage time.

Prity struck again in the 71st minute, converting Mamoni’s corner.

She completed her hat-trick in the 86th minute with a composed finish from a cutback.

Bangladesh had earlier defeated Bhutan 3-1 in their opening match before losing 2-0 to India in the next encounter. They then beat Nepal in both their third and fourth outings.

The team will face Bhutan again Friday before concluding the campaign against India two days later.

Topics:

Saff ChampionshipBangladesh Women Football team
Read More

U17 girls beat Nepal by three goals

U17 girls face Nepal on Sunday

U17 girls lose to India in second SAFF fixture

Bangladesh beat hosts Bhutan to kick off campaign

History as women qualify for U-20 AFC Asian Cup

Trishna nets hat-trick as Bangladesh hammer Timor-Leste 8-0

Latest News

EC gets nod to expand NID services to 4 more countries

Attorney general seeks revival of caretaker govt system

India's air force falling behind despite sky-high ambitions

Bangladesh Bank moves to privatize Nagad, invites investors

Ducsu VP candidate Jalal lands in jail in attempted murder case

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x