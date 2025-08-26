Brazil without Neymar and Vinicius as Paqueta back for WC qualifiers

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti did not recall Neymar and spared Vinicius Junior for World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Bolivia next month with Lucas Paqueta returning to the national team.

The 33-year-old Neymar, who returned to Santos in January, has not worn the Brazil jersey for nearly two years due to repeated injuries.

"Neymar had a small problem last week," Ancelotti told a press conference on Monday, without providing further details.

According to the Brazilian press, Brazil's leading all-time scorer with 79 goals in 128 matches, has experienced thigh discomfort during training.

His absence from the squad for the final two World Cup qualifying matches was, however, played down by Ancelotti with the five-time champions having already booked their ticket to next year's tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

"Neymar, we don't need to test him. Everyone knows him. Like the others, he must arrive in good physical condition to help the national team give its best at the World Cup," said the Italian coach.

Neymar had been called up by Ancelotti's predecessor Dorival Junior for matches in March -- a 2-1 victory against Colombia and a 4-1 defeat to Argentina -- but was forced to withdraw due to a thigh injury.

In the first two matches under the Italian's guidance in June, Brazil drew 0-0 in Ecuador before beating Paraguay 1-0, thanks to a goal from Vinicius to seal their place in the 2026 World Cup.

The Real Madrid striker will be absent from the next training camp. Suspended for the match against Chile on September 5 at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, the Brazil staff preferred to spare him the trip to play at altitude in Bolivia on September 9.

Paqueta, meanwhile, is returning after being cleared of betting charges by an independent commission of the Premier League last month.

The West Ham midfielder had been absent from the national team since November 2024.

Also returning is Joao Pedro, who has been in great form since joining Chelsea in July.

The 23-year-old centre-forward shone in July at the Club World Cup, scoring both goals that eliminated Fluminense, his youth club, in the semi-finals, and the third in the 3-0 victory in the final against Paris Saint-Germain.

Brazil squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool/ENG), Bento (Al-Nassr/KSA), Hugo Souza (Corinthians)

Defenders: Alexsandro (Lille/FRA), Alex Sandro (Flamengo), Caio Henrique (Monaco/FRA), Douglas Santos (Zenith St-Petersburg/RUS), Fabricio Bruno (Cruzeiro), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal/ENG), Marquinhos (PSG/FRA), Vanderson (Monaco/FRA), Wesley (Roma/ITA)

Midfielders: Andrey Santos (Chelsea/ENG), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle/ENG), Casemiro (Manchester United/ENG), Joelinton (Newcastle/ENG), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham/ENG)

Forwards: Estevao (Chelsea/ENG), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal/ENG), Joao Pedro (Chelsea/ENG), Kaio Jorge (Cruzeiro), Luis Henrique (Zenith St-Petersburg/RUS), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United/ENG), Raphinha (Barcelona/ESP), Richarlison (Tottenham/ENG)