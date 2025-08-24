U17 girls beat Nepal by three goals

Defending champions Bangladesh defeated Nepal 3-0 in their third match of the SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025 at Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan, on Sunday.

Thuinuye Marma and Sauravi Akanda Prity scored in the first half before substitute Reya sealed the win with a stoppage-time strike.

The Bengal Tigresses dominated from the outset, creating at least four clear chances before breaking the deadlock in the 41st minute. Prity found herself in front on several occasions but failed to finish, until Thuinuye finally capitalized on a goal-mouth scramble, firing into the top-right corner.

Just four minutes later, Prity doubled the lead. Nepalese goalkeeper Laxmi Oli rushed out to clear, but Prity pounced on the loose ball and sent it into the empty net from around 25 yards.

Nepal’s best opportunity came just before the hour mark when Sahara Limbu went one-on-one with Bangladesh keeper Yearzan, but the latter stood firm to deny her.

Bangladesh kept pressing for more goals as Prity’s attempt hit the woodwork in the 80th minute, while Thuinuye struck the bar from close range in the 85th. Prity again rattled the sidebar in stoppage time before Reya made it 3-0 seconds before the final whistle. The substitute dribbled past the goalkeeper and calmly placed the ball into the empty net.

Bangladesh will face Nepal again at the same venue on Tuesday. The four-team tournament follows a double round-robin format, with the top-placed side lifting the trophy.