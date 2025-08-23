Saturday, August 23, 2025

SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025

U17 girls face Nepal on Sunday

Both sides have secured one win each from their opening two matches

Update : 23 Aug 2025, 08:34 PM

Bangladesh’s U17 girls will take on Nepal in their third match of the SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025 at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan, Sunday.

Both sides have secured one win each from their opening two matches.

Bangladesh began their campaign with a 3-1 victory over Bhutan but went down 2-0 against India in the second game.

Nepal, meanwhile, suffered a heavy 7-0 defeat to India in their opener before bouncing back with a 2-1 win over Bhutan on Friday.

The two teams are scheduled to meet again in their next fixture on Wednesday.

The four-nation tournament is being played in a round-robin league format, with the top-placed team at the end being crowned champions.

Topics:

Saff ChampionshipBangladesh Women Football team
