SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025

Bangladesh beat hosts Bhutan to kick off campaign

Alpi Akter nets twice after the break, while Sauravi Akanda Prity opens the scoring

Update : 20 Aug 2025, 08:16 PM

Reigning champions Bangladesh defeated hosts Bhutan 3-1 in their opening match of the SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025, held Wednesday at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan.

Alpi Akter netted twice after the break, while Sauravi Akanda Prity opened the scoring to put Bangladesh on course to retain their title.

Alpi came close to scoring in the second minute, but her shot was saved by the Bhutanese goalkeeper at the cost of a corner. In the 28th minute, she had another one-on-one opportunity against Kelzang Wangmo but failed to capitalize.

The Bhutanese keeper made several more saves in the remainder of the first half until Prity finally broke the deadlock. Prity had already made her presence felt by hitting the woodwork in the 42nd minute. She then headed in a long cross from Arifa Akter to give Bangladesh the lead in the third and final minute of first-half stoppage time.

Alpi doubled the advantage shortly after the restart, in the 54th minute, with a brilliant strike from just outside the box that sneaked into the top-right corner.

Bhutan pulled one back through Rinzin Dema Choden in the 61st minute, at a time when the visitors were down a player as Prity was stretchered off injured.

However, Alpi struck again just four minutes later, converting from a corner to restore Bangladesh’s two-goal cushion.

A total of four teams — Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, and Nepal — are competing in the round-robin league format. The team finishing top of the table will be crowned champions.

 

Topics:

Saff ChampionshipBangladesh Women Football team
