Salah makes history with third PFA player of the year award

Mohamed Salah became the first player to win the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) men's player of the year for a third time on Tuesday after guiding Liverpool to Premier League glory.

The Egyptian scored 29 goals and provided 18 assists to propel the Reds to a record-equalling 20th English top-flight title with four games to spare last season.

Salah also scooped the award in the 2017/18 and 2021/22 seasons.

The 33-year-old picked up the Football Writers' Association and Premier League player of the year awards in recent months.

Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers won young player the year following a breakthrough campaign that saw the attacking midfielder make his senior international debut for England.

Salah is joined in the 2024/25 PFA Premier League team of the year by Liverpool team-mates Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister.

Milos Kerkez, who moved to Anfield from Bournemouth in June, is also selected, as are the Arsenal trio of William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes and Declan Rice.

Matz Sels and Chris Wood are recognised for their fine campaigns at Nottingham Forest, while wantaway Newcastle striker Alexander Isak is included after finishing second to Salah in the Golden Boot race.

Arsenal's Mariona Caldentey won the women's player of the year accolade after her role in helping the Gunners win the Champions League.

The Spanish midfielder scored 19 goals in all competitions, including eight in the Champions League, in her first season in England.

Olivia Smith recently joined Caldentey at Arsenal in a world-record £1 million ($1.4 million) deal and won the women's young player of the year prize following her superb season at Liverpool.