Brazilian keeper Fabio equals Shilton record for most games played

Fluminense goalkeeper Fabio has equalled the record held by former England international Peter Shilton for most competitive appearances in men's football, playing in his 1,390th match in a Brazilian league game Saturday.

The 44-year old, part of the Fluminense team that reached the semi-finals of the Club World Cup in the United States, started Fluminense's 2-1 win over Fortaleza in Brazil's Serie A to move level with Shilton.

"I have to thank everyone who is part of my life, my father, my mother, my sisters, my friends, my wife...I try to be a good human being. The important thing is to help my team-mates. I am grateful, but without God nothing would be possible," said Fabio.

He would become the outright record holder if he plays against Colombian side America de Cali in the second leg of their Copa Sudamericana last-16 tie Tuesday.

Fabio began his career in 1997, the same year that Shilton retired.

Former England goalkeeper Shilton himself considers his total number of appearances to be 1,387, but Guinness World Records puts the number at 1,390.

Fabio has spent his entire career in Brazil, winning the Copa Libertadores with Fluminense in 2023.

He made 976 appearances for Cruzeiro between 2005 and 2022, after playing 30 times for Uniao Bandeirante and another 150 games for Vasco da Gama.

His record-equalling outing against Fortaleza was his 234th match for Fluminense.