Kane and Diaz strike, Bayern beat Stuttgart in German Super Cup

Harry Kane and Luis Diaz scored as Bayern Munich beat Stuttgart 2-1 away Saturday to lift the German Super Cup for a 10th time.

The match, which opens the German season with the league and cup winners facing off, was held for the first time since it was renamed for football legend Franz Beckenbauer, who died in 2024.

A year into their attacking partnership, Michael Olise and Kane were again Bayern's most dangerous, combining for the opener with 18 minutes played.

Off balance and falling, Kane collected Olise's pass and hit a low shot across the grass and into the bottom corner for his 86th goal in his 97th Bayern appearance.

Pushed on by a 60,000-strong home crowd, Stuttgart went looking for an equaliser late in the second half but Bayern broke through on the counter, Diaz heading in from close range with 13 minutes left.

Diaz ran to the corner post and sat on the grass, mimicking former Liverpool teammate Diogo Jota's video-game celebration.

It was the latest tribute for Portugal winger Jota, who died in a car accident in July.

Stuttgart pulled a goal back through Jamie Leweling in stoppage time.

The win netted Kane a second team trophy of his career after the 32-year old broke his duck to win the Bundesliga last season.

Praising his charges for a "deserved win", Bayern captain Joshua Kimmich said the victory would set the tone for the season.

"We wanted to show everyone that we're here. Wins and titles are not a given - we have to appreciate them," Kimmich told Germany's Sat 1 network.

The lead-up was dominated by transfer speculation around freshly-minted Germany striker Nick Woltemade, with Stuttgart reportedly rebuffing several Bayern offers.

While Stuttgart CEO Alexander Wehrle ruled out a possible transfer moments before the match, on the field Bayern stuck to Woltemade, keeping a lid on the home side's most dangerous attacking threat.

Olise created the opener, curling a dangerous chip between Stuttgart's two central defenders.

Centre-back Luca Jaquez stuck out his leg only to knock the ball into Kane's path and the England captain expertly hammered home.

Olise headed over the bar with 38 minutes played and Kane forced a superb save from Fabian Bredlow midway through the second half.

Stuttgart sensed an equaliser with 15 minutes remaining and Woltemade went close, but the 1.98-metre tall striker headed over the bar.

Moments later Bayern's veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer saved spectacularly, getting an outstretched arm to a Lewelling shot which took a wicked late deflection.

Bayern put the match to bed in the 77th minute, Diaz leaping to head a Gnabry cross past the helpless Bredlow.

Leweling headed in a goal in stoppage time but it was not enough as Bayern lifted the Super Cup for a record 10th time.

Bayern open the Bundesliga season Friday at home against Leipzig while Stuttgart face Union Berlin in the German capital a day later.