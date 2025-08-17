Haaland fires Man City to opening win at Wolves

Manchester City signalled their intent to take back the Premier League title as Erling Haaland struck twice in a 4-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers Saturday to begin their campaign.

After four consecutive titles, City finished a distant third last season as Pep Guardiola's men failed to win any trophy for the first time in eight years.

New signings Tijjani Reijnders, who was the star of the show at Molineux, and Rayan Cherki were also on target to give Guardiola hope his side will be back in the title race this season.

"We knew he is a top signing for the coming years for City," said Guardiola on Reijnders outstanding Premier League debut after a £46.5m move from AC Milan.

"Of course we have changed after last season with many injuries and problems - fresh energy this season.

"It's quite similar to when I first arrived. We had a lot of players who came when I first arrived...they were outstanding and now the club has to refresh for the next years and be consistent."

Guardiola made a bold call amid ongoing uncertainty over City's goalkeeping situation.

James Trafford made his first senior appearance for the club after returning for a second spell at the Etihad from Burnley.

Ederson Moraes was not in the travelling squad as he is reportedly close to a move to Galatasaray, which could see City pursue a deal for out-of-favour Paris Saint-Germain 'keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Wolves are among the favourites to be relegated after losing talisman Matheus Cunha to Manchester United.

Vitor Pereira's side were ultimately well beaten, but the outcome could have been very different had they made the most of an uncertain City start.

"This league is a very difficult league and we need more solutions," said Pereira in a plea for more recruits.

"We need help so I hope the club can help us."

Instead, the game swung decisively in City's favour with two goals in three minutes, thanks to Reijnders’ creativity and goal threat from midfield.

The Dutch international jinked through the Wolves midfield before dinking a pass into Rico Lewis, who squared for Haaland to tap in at the back post.

Moments later Oscar Bobb released Reijnders to arrow in a precise finish on his left foot.

"Really nice to start with a goal an assist," said Reijnders.

"It's something you always dream about starting like this.

"Our main goal is to win the Premier League. We all know what we want and we are really sharp to reach that goal."

Trafford did not have many saves to make, but showed his ability with his feet to begin a flowing move for City's third.

The England goalkeeper cushioned a long pass into Reijnders, who played a one-two with Bobb, before cutting the ball back for a clinical Haaland finish.

Haaland was denied the chance to net a hat-trick as he was replaced by Cherki 17 minutes from time.

The French international took just another eight minutes to make his mark by picking out the bottom corner from outside the box.

Tougher tests of this new-look City are around the corner with Tottenham Hotspur, Brighton and Hove Albion, Arsenal and United in their next four league games.

But the convincing nature of victory was more like the City of old, which will strike fear into their title rivals.

RESULTS

Villa 0 Newcastle 0

Brighton 1 (O'Riley 55-P) Fulham 1 (Muniz 90+6)

Sunderland 3 (Mayenda 61, Ballard 73, Isidor 90+2) West Ham 0

Tottenham 3 (Richarlison 10, 60, Johnson 66) Burnley 0

Wolves 0 Man City 4 (Haaland 34, 61, Reijnders 37, Cherki 81)