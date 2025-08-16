Messi expected to return for Miami against Galaxy

Lionel Messi is ready to return for Inter Miami when they host the Los Angeles Galaxy in a Major League Soccer clash that will launch a key stretch for the Florida club, coach Javier Mascherano said Friday.

Following Saturday's Galaxy match, Miami plays Mexican club Tigres UANL Wednesday in the Leagues Cup quarter-finals.

"Leo is doing well," Mascherano told reporters Friday before training.

"He has been training with the team since Wednesday. Unless something strange happens during today's training session, we think he'll be available for tomorrow's game."

Eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi suffered a "minor muscle injury," apparently a hamstring strain, in the 11th minute of Inter's August 2 Leagues Cup match against Necaxa.

The 38-year old Argentine superstar returns as the Herons vie to bounce back from a humbling 4-1 loss to Orlando City last weekend.

Inter have slipped to sixth in the MLS Eastern Conference with 42 points - nine behind leaders Philadelphia but with three matches in hand.

Messi, the reigning MLS Most Valuable Player, leads the Golden Boot race with 18 goals and nine assists in 18 games.

Miami will be favoured at home against the Galaxy, who are the defending MLS Cup champions but have sunk to last place with the league's worst record.

The Galaxy, however, did qualify for the Leagues Cup quarter-finals, and Mascherano cautioned that Miami cannot afford to take them lightly.

"For me, they're a team in which the MLS standings don't reflect their quality, especially the quality of their players," Mascherano said.

"The reality is that maybe they didn't start the season well because of injuries and different situations. But they’ve improved a lot over the last few months."