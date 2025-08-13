Wednesday, August 13, 2025

PSG sign Illia Zabarnyi from Bournemouth for $76.7m

The 1st Ukrainian ever to play for PSG, Zabarnyi could replace veteran Marquinhos in the starting lineup

Illia Zabarnyi
Update : 13 Aug 2025, 01:28 PM

European champions Paris Saint-Germain said Tuesday they have signed the Ukrainian centre-back Illia Zabarnyi from Premier League club Bournemouth.

British media reports said the deal was worth around £57m ($76.7m, 66m euros).

"Paris Saint-Germain are excited to welcome Illia Zabarnyi," PSG said in a statement, adding he would be the first Ukrainian ever to play for the club.

The arrival of Zabarnyi, 22, could jeopardise the place of Brazilian stalwart Marquinhos in the starting lineup.

Zabarnyi had an impressive 2024-2025 season in England when Bournemouth finished ninth and the club's supporters voted him their player of the season in the previous campaign.

Bournemouth have now sold three of their first-choice defensive lineup from last season after Milos Kerkez moved to Premier League champions Liverpool and Dean Huijsen was transferred to Real Madrid.

Qatar-owned PSG, who thrashed Inter Milan 5-0 to win the Champions League for the first time in May, also signed highly-rated Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier last Saturday, a move that appears to herald the possible departure of Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The Italian international 'keeper has not been included in the squad for Wednesday's European Super Cup final against Europa League winners Tottenham Hotspur in Italy.

The absence of the 26-year old, who was outstanding in PSG's march to European glory, could ignite interest from the Premier League heavyweights.

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly both interested. 

