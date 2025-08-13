Five talking points as Spain's LaLiga begins

With Real Madrid aiming to wrestle the Spanish title back from champions Barcelona, let’s look at five talking points as the LaLiga season begins Friday.

Alonso's challenge

Carlo Ancelotti's Real were dismantled on a regular basis by rivals Barca last season, who triumphed in all four meetings between the sides as well as winning LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup.

The Italian departed, to be replaced by former Real midfielder Xabi Alonso, who has work on his hands to help revive them despite a squad boasting numerous star names including Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.

Real were thrashed 4-0 by Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup semi-finals and it remains to be seen how playing in the competition will impact squad fatigue and preparation for the new season.

Defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen give Alonso more options than Ancelotti had last season, along with Dani Carvajal's return from a long-term knee injury.

However Real could be short in midfield after Luka Modric's departure and with Jude Bellingham set to be out until October after shoulder surgery.

Can Yamal maintain level?

Barca excelled in attack last season and much of that was down to skilful teenage star Lamine Yamal.

The Spain international turned 18 in July and has already made over 100 appearances for the club, becoming the Catalans' key player going forward.

If Flick's side are to defend the title and push on for more in the Champions League, as they prepare to return to their rebuilt Camp Nou stadium, the winger maintaining his world-class level is essential.

Yamal took former Barca all-time great Lionel Messi's No 10 shirt in July and insists he is forging his own path at the club.

After helping his country triumph at Euro 2024, Yamal will also have his eye on the 2026 World Cup next summer.

If new arrival Marcus Rashford hits the ground running coach Hansi Flick may be able to give Yamal the occasional rest, moving Raphinha over to the right.

Atletico reshuffle

After a poor end to the previous campaign and a surprise group stage Club World Cup elimination, Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid took action this summer.

They brought in playmaker Alex Baena from Villarreal and Real Betis' Johnny Cardoso to provide new midfield impetus, as well as several other new recruits.

Long-time Atletico players Angel Correa, Rodrigo De Paul and Saul Niguez departed, among others.

Despite the strength of their squad and Simeone's reputation as one of the best coaches in the world - and the highest paid in Europe - Atletico have won just three trophies in the last decade, LaLiga in 2021 and both the Europa League and the UEFA Super Cup in 2018.

Questions over whether Simeone has taken them as far as he can will quickly rear up if things start to go wrong.

Cazorla's Oviedo

Spanish midfield maestro Santi Cazorla penned a new one-year deal with Real Oviedo for their return to Spain's top flight after a 24-year absence.

It is a miraculous finale for the 40-year old - a member of the Spain side that won the 2008 and 2012 Euro titles - who came close to losing his right leg due to his ankle bone going soft when he was at Arsenal.

Former Arsenal playmaker Cazorla had a key role in the team's rise to LaLiga, when he re-joined them he initially offered to play for nothing but was obliged under the rules to accept the minimum wage, and in their first match they take on his former side Villarreal.

Whether he will be able to have as much of an impact this season is debatable but Cazorla will get a fine send-off at grounds around the country when Oviedo hit the road.

Fresh starts

Real Sociedad and Sevilla have made new managerial appointments as they try to bounce back from poor 2024-25 campaigns.

After seven years at the helm Real's Imanol Alguacil stepped down and has been replaced by reserve team coach Sergio Francisco.

Meanwhile Matias Almeyda takes over at a Sevilla side which finished 17th last season and sacked coach Francesco Garcia Pimienta in April.

Both clubs have been among the strongest in Spain over the past decade but have fallen from grace.

Sociedad in particular will have to find a way to move forward after the departure of key midfielder Martin Zubimendi to Arsenal.