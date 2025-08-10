Monday, August 11, 2025

Inigo Martinez leaves Barcelona for Al-Nassr

Martinez's departure will free up space on cash-strapped Barca's wage bill

Inigo Martinez (C) poses with a Al-Nassr jersey after joining the Saudi club
Update : 10 Aug 2025, 05:24 PM

Barcelona announced Saturday that centre-back Inigo Martinez will leave the LaLiga champions, as Spanish media reported he would join Saudi side Al-Nassr.

The 34-year old made 71 appearances in all competitions for Barca after joining from Athletic Bilbao in 2023, helping them win the Spanish title last season.

Martinez previously spent seven seasons with Real Sociedad after coming through their academy, before a six-year spell at Bilbao.

He won 21 caps for Spain between 2013 and 2023.

Al Nassr finished third in the Saudi Pro League last term, with Cristiano Ronaldo finishing as top-scorer with 25 goals.

Martinez's departure will free up space on cash-strapped Barca's wage bill.

Football
