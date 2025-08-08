55kgs of potatoes for Danish football's man of the match

French footballer Maxime Soulas' prize for his man-of-the-match award in the Danish first division did not go down like a sack of potatoes - more like a wheelbarrow's worth.

After performing when the chips were down by opening the scoring for Sonderjyske in their 3-2 win against Nordsjaelland Sunday, Soulas received 55 kilograms of the tasty tubers, the 26-year old defender told Agence France Presse Tuesday.

"I gave the potatoes to my club's cafeteria, and they donated some to a soup kitchen," he said.

It marks the first time the man of the match can eat his award for his post-match supper.

"The sponsor of the match decides on the reward. He found it funny and now the story's gone round the world," said the club's communications director, Jacob Ravn.

Originally from Montpellier in southern France, Soulas came to Denmark in 2020 to play for Amager in the capital Copenhagen, before joining recently promoted Sonderjyske in 2021.

Before that he played his football in the Netherlands.