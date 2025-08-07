Thursday, August 07, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Barca strip Ter Stegen of captain's armband

Vice-captain Ronald Araujo, a Uruguayan defender, would take over

Update : 07 Aug 2025, 08:33 PM

Barcelona on Thursday said they had stripped Marc-Andre ter Stegen of the captain's armband in a continuing dispute over the German goalkeeper's fitness status.

"As a consequence of the disciplinary proceedings initiated against player Marc-Andre ter Stegen, and until such proceedings are definitively resolved, the club... has decided to temporarily remove him as captain of the first football team," Barca said in a statement.

They said vice-captain Ronald Araujo, a Uruguayan defender, would take over.

According to local media, the dispute centres on 33-year-old Ter Stegen's refusal to cooperate with an attempt to have him classified by La Liga as a long-term injury case, which would allow the club to deduct part of his pay from their official wage bill.

With the new Liga season approaching, Barcelona are again struggling to satisfy Spanish financial fair play rules. If they cannot, they may not be able to register new players. 

The club plans to partly reopen its expensively renovated Camp Nou stadium this month.

After two seasons marred by injury, Ter Stegen decided to undergo back surgery at the end of July. He has refused to sign a form releasing his medical data to La Liga, preventing Barcelona's attempt to have him officially declared a long-term absentee. 

His place is under threat from one of the summer signings, 24-year-old Joan Garcia, and 35-year-old Wojciech Szczesny, the Polish veteran who has been rewarded with a contract extension for taking over during last season's Liga title-winning campaign.

The German goalkeeper, the last remaining member of Luis Enrique's 2015 European champion team, faces heavy penalties under La Liga regulations, including the termination of his contract.

 

Topics:

BarcelonaMarc-Andre ter Stegen
Read More

Holders England beat Spain on penalties to win Women's Euro

Rashford makes Barcelona debut in Japan friendly win

Barcelona to play Japan friendly Sunday

Ter Stegen faces three months out after back surgery

Barca's pre-season tour on ropes after Japan game cancelled

Rashford joins Barca on loan from Man Utd

Latest News

Kaptai dam gates opened as lake nears maximum capacity

Assam to arm ‘indigenous’ Hindus as anti-Bengali rhetoric grows

CAAB: 525 high-rises built near Dhaka no-fly zones without approval

IUB hosts public lecture on July Uprising in Legal Thoughts

One new Covid case reported in 24 hours

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x