Wednesday, August 06, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Messi to miss Leagues Cup match against Pumas

Messi will miss Miami's crucial match against Pumas UNAM due to a muscle issue

Lionel Messi
Update : 06 Aug 2025, 10:13 PM

Lionel Messi will miss Inter Miami's crucial Leagues Cup match against Pumas UNAM due to a muscle issue, coach Javier Mascherano said Tuesday.

The Argentinian striker suffered what Mascherano called a "minor muscle injury" in his upper right leg in Miami's win over Necaxa last Saturday.

While there is no timetable for Messi's return, Mascherano was hopeful the star would soon be back on the field.

"Within the bad news, it's good news," Mascherano told reporters.

"He usually recovers very well from injuries and above all, normally does with speed, so we will see. But clearly for tomorrow he is unavailable. But then we will see how he feels, how he progresses."

Messi, who has a league-best 18 goals in Major League Soccer matches this season, led Miami to the Leagues Cup crown in 2023 shortly after his arrival to the Herons.

Miami likely need a victory over Pumas in their group stage finale to reach the quarter-finals of the Leagues Cup, which features MLS and Mexican league squads.

Should Miami reach the knockout stages, Messi would have two weeks to recover before the quarter-finals.

Miami's next MLS match is set for Sunday against Orlando.

Topics:

FootballMajor League SoccerLionel MessiInter MiamiLeagues Cup
Read More

German club backs out of signing Israel striker after fan backlash

Liverpool set to cut losses with Nunez move to Saudi

Sagorika hits brace as Bangladesh beat hosts Laos

Man Utd, Newcastle make bids for Leipzig striker Sesko

Man Utd draw with Everton in US tour finale

Messi out indefinitely with minor muscle injury

Latest News

Controversy over Shibir exhibition intensifies at DU

Khasru: People of the country are waiting for BNP to come into power

CID begins probe into IU student's murder

German club backs out of signing Israel striker after fan backlash

UN: Children reduced to skin and bones in war-torn Sudan

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x