Liverpool set to cut losses with Nunez move to Saudi

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez is reportedly closing in on a move to Saudi club Al Hilal, which could allow the Premier League champions to make a fresh bid for Newcastle United's Alexander Isak.

Nunez joined the Reds for an initial 75m euros ($87m, £65m) from Benfica three years ago but has failed to live up to that price tag.

The Uruguayan has scored 40 goals in 143 appearances but slipped down the pecking order at Anfield under both Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot.

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Al Hilal will pay an initial 53m euros for the 26-year old.

Nunez was likely to play even less this season after Liverpool signed Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz as part of a 300m euro spending spree that also includes full-backs Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong.

However, the club could still break the British transfer record by signing Isak, with Newcastle reportedly demanding a fee of up to £150m for the Swedish striker.

The sale of Nunez would take Liverpool's income for transfer sales this window to nearly 200m euros after the departures of Luis Diaz, Jarell Quansah, Caoimhin Kelleher, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Tyler Morton.

Harvey Elliott is also attracting interest from RB Leipzig, with Liverpool wanting at least 45m euros for the England midfielder.

Nunez would become the latest big name to join Al Hilal, who shocked Manchester City to reach the quarter-finals of the recent Club World Cup.

Coached by former Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi, the Saudi club's squad includes Portuguese internationals Ruben Neves and Joao Cancelo, Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly and former Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.