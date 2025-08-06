Wednesday, August 06, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Liverpool set to cut losses with Nunez move to Saudi

Darwin has scored 40 goals in 143 appearances but slipped down the pecking order under both Klopp and Slot

Darwin Nunez
Update : 06 Aug 2025, 10:06 PM

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez is reportedly closing in on a move to Saudi club Al Hilal, which could allow the Premier League champions to make a fresh bid for Newcastle United's Alexander Isak.

Nunez joined the Reds for an initial 75m euros ($87m, £65m) from Benfica three years ago but has failed to live up to that price tag.

The Uruguayan has scored 40 goals in 143 appearances but slipped down the pecking order at Anfield under both Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot.

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Al Hilal will pay an initial 53m euros for the 26-year old.

Nunez was likely to play even less this season after Liverpool signed Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz as part of a 300m euro spending spree that also includes full-backs Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong.

However, the club could still break the British transfer record by signing Isak, with Newcastle reportedly demanding a fee of up to £150m for the Swedish striker.

The sale of Nunez would take Liverpool's income for transfer sales this window to nearly 200m euros after the departures of Luis Diaz, Jarell Quansah, Caoimhin Kelleher, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Tyler Morton.

Harvey Elliott is also attracting interest from RB Leipzig, with Liverpool wanting at least 45m euros for the England midfielder.

Nunez would become the latest big name to join Al Hilal, who shocked Manchester City to reach the quarter-finals of the recent Club World Cup.

Coached by former Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi, the Saudi club's squad includes Portuguese internationals Ruben Neves and Joao Cancelo, Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly and former Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Topics:

FootballLiverpoolDarwin NunezAl-HilalArne Slot
Read More

Messi to miss Leagues Cup match against Pumas

Sagorika hits brace as Bangladesh beat hosts Laos

Man Utd, Newcastle make bids for Leipzig striker Sesko

Man Utd draw with Everton in US tour finale

Messi out indefinitely with minor muscle injury

Departing Spurs captain Son in tears on emotional evening

Latest News

Natural disasters caused $135bn in economic losses in first half of 2025

Messi to miss Leagues Cup match against Pumas

Israel orders army to execute govt decisions on Gaza

Death of a delta: Pakistan's Indus sinks and shrinks

Cold, hot functional tests completed at RNPP Unit-1

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x