Tuesday, August 05, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Man Utd, Newcastle make bids for Leipzig striker Sesko

Man Utd made an initial bid of 85m euros (£73.9m) Tuesday for the 22-year old while Newcastle had offered a reported 80m euros Saturday, upping that to 85m with bonuses Monday

Benjamin Sesko
Update : 05 Aug 2025, 09:42 PM

Premier League sides Manchester United and Newcastle United have both placed competing bids for in-demand RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, German tabloid Bild reported Tuesday. 

The German tabloid said the Red Devils made an initial bid of 85m euros (£73.9m) Tuesday for the 22-year old centre forward. 

Newcastle had offered a reported 80m euros for the striker Saturday, upping that to 85m with bonuses Monday. 

The Slovenia striker scored 13 goals and laid on five assists in a disappointing league campaign for Leipzig last season.

He has scored 16 times in 41 appearances at international level. 

Sesko was stood down from Saturday's home friendly against Serie A side Atalanta, won 2-1 by the visitors due to a potential transfer. 

Leipzig sporting director Marcel Schaefer confirmed this, saying Sesko would not play "due to the very concrete interests from several clubs."

United are rebuilding after their worst top-flight campaign in 51 years, along with defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final. 

United were toothless in attack and have already brought in forwards Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo in the summer window. 

Sesko's arrival could push under-pressure striker Rasmus Hojlund towards the exit, with reports emerging United could sell the Denmark forward for 35m euros, less than half of what they paid to bring him from Atalanta in 2023. 

Newcastle qualified for the Champions League with a fifth-placed finish last season but are reportedly in danger of losing striker Alexander Isak to Premier League champions Liverpool.

Topics:

FootballManchester UnitedLiverpoolRB LeipzigNewcastle United
Read More

Man Utd draw with Everton in US tour finale

Messi out indefinitely with minor muscle injury

Departing Spurs captain Son in tears on emotional evening

Ageless Marta’s late heroics lift Brazil to another Copa America title

Messi exits early with injury in Miami's Leagues Cup win

Son to leave Spurs this summer after decade

Latest News

BNP welcomes July Declaration, election announcement

CA Yunus: Inflation at 35-month low, economy recovering steadily

Yunus: Nation must ensure no govt can become fascist again

Yunus: One group eager to disrupt polls

Jahangir: Govt working to make police pro-people, modernize BGB

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x