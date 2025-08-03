Ageless Marta’s late heroics lift Brazil to another Copa America title

Marta - six-time world player of the year - made a heroic late appearance to inspire Brazil to their ninth Copa América Femenina title, scoring twice — including a stoppage-time equalizer — before leading her team to a 5-4 penalty shootout victory over Colombia in a breathtaking final on Saturday.

Entering the match in the 82nd minute, the 39-year-old legend brought Brazil level at 3-3 with a dramatic goal in the sixth minute of added time, then gave her side the lead for the first time with another strike in extra time.

Colombia responded yet again, with Leicy Santos scoring in the 115th minute to tie the game at 4-4 and send it to penalties. Goalkeeper Lorena Da Silva came up big for Brazil, saving two Colombian spot-kicks to secure the nation’s fifth straight continental title and fourth Copa América final win over Colombia in the last five editions.

Brazil’s other goals came from Angelina Alonso (45') and Amanda Gutierres (80'), the latter finishing as the tournament’s joint top scorer alongside Paraguay’s Claudia Martinez with six goals.

Colombia had taken the lead three times during regulation through Linda Caicedo (25'), a Brazil own goal by Tarciane (69'), and Mayra Ramirez (88'), before being pegged back each time in a match filled with twists and emotion.

Saturday’s final, played at Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado in Ecuador, was a rematch of the 2022 showdown, which Brazil had won 1-0. With this victory, Brazil reaffirms its dominance in South American women’s football, having won eight of the last nine Copa América Femenina tournaments. Marta, who has 122 goals in 206 appearances for Brazil, once again proved why she remains one of the greatest players in the history of the sport.