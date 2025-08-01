Napoli's Osimhen completes $87.5m move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen Thursday completed his permanent move to Turkish champions Galatasaray in a 75m euro ($87.5m) four-year deal.

A key figure in Napoli's 2023 title triumph, Osimhen spent last season on loan at Galatasaray, scoring 26 goals in 30 league games as the Istanbul club claimed their 25th Super Lig crown.

He was absent as Napoli, the freshly crowned Serie A champions, resumed training at the start of the week as the finer details of the deal were concluded.

Napoli coach Antonio Conte seemingly did not have the 26-year old in his plans for his side's Scudetto defence next term.

Negotiations with Galatasaray had been ongoing for several weeks but up to Thursday had stalled over the terms of payment for the transfer.

Napoli recently recruited Kevin De Bruyne from Premier League club Manchester City.

Osimhen becomes Galatasaray's most expensive ever player.