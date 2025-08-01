Diaz: Wirtz said he would enjoy Bayern move

Luis Diaz said former Liverpool teammate Florian Wirtz told him he would "enjoy" a move to Bayern Munich as the Colombian was unveiled by the Bundesliga champions Thursday.

The German giants reportedly paid a fee which could rise to 75m euros ($86.5m) for the 28-year old, whose deal runs until 2029.

Heavily linked with a move to Bayern, Wirtz left Bayer Leverkusen and signed with the Reds in June.

Diaz only had a few weeks with the German international at Liverpool but revealed Wirtz's advice encouraged him to move to the Bundesliga.

"I spoke to Florian a few times and he told me that the Bundesliga is very intense, similar to the Premier League, that it was very physical, the stadiums are always full," Diaz said Thursday.

"He said that I'd enjoy it. He wished me luck. I thank him for that".

Diaz arrives as the third most expensive signing in Bayern's history, but said he was unconcerned about the pressure the price tag would bring.

"I can't say if I'm worth 70m. I just want to settle in here as quickly as possible. That's the most important thing," he said.

The only two bigger transfer fees paid by Bayern were 95m euros for England captain Harry Kane in 2023 and 80m for French international Lucas Hernandez in 2019.

Diaz won the Premier League, FA Cup and two League Cups during his three-and-a-half years at Anfield.

The winger made 50 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool last season, scoring 17 goals and providing eight assists as Arne Slot's team clinched the English league title for a record-equalling 20th time.