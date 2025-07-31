Friday, August 01, 2025

Man Utd cruise over Bournemouth in US friendly

Goals from Hojlund, Dorgu, Diallo and Ethan Williams sealed an encouraging result for Amorim's side at a rainy, windswept Soldier Field

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes in action during Wednesday’s friendly against Bournemouth in Chicago
Update : 31 Jul 2025, 11:17 PM

Manchester United made it two wins out of two with a 4-1 victory over Bournemouth in the Premier League Summer Series pre-season tournament in Chicago Wednesday.

Goals from Rasmus Hojlund, Patrick Dorgu, Amad Diallo and teenager Ethan Williams sealed an encouraging result for Ruben Amorim's side at a rainy, windswept Soldier Field.

United, who had opened their tour with a 2-1 victory over West Ham United Saturday, were always in control against the Cherries, taking the lead after just eight minutes through Hojlund.

Dorgu curled in an inviting cross from the left flank and Denmark international team-mate Hojlund timed his run and jump to perfection to glance a header past Bournemouth goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic.

Dorgu then doubled United's lead in the 25th minute, latching on to a clever, lofted quick free-kick from Mason Mount, muscling his way into the area and sliding a cool finish beneath the advancing Petrovic.

Diallo bundled in United's third in the 53rd minute before Amorim made nine changes with 20 minutes to go.

Substitute Williams needed just two minutes to make an impact curling a low finish into the bottom corner to put United 4-0 up.

The only blemish on United's performance came with an 88th-minute own goal from Matthijs de Ligt.

In Wednesday's other Premier League friendly in Chicago, West Ham came from behind to beat former manager David Moyes' Everton 2-1.

Idrissa Gueye put Everton 1-0 up after 17 minutes before West Ham recovered to equalise through Brazilian international Lucas Paqueta just before half-time.

Germany international Niclas Fullkrug's 64th-minute strike sealed the Hammers' win.

The result was another disappointing pre-season setback for Everton, who were soundly beaten 3-0 by Bournemouth Saturday.

"I'm not overly concerned because I don't have the players which I need and what I want," Everton boss Moyes said afterward. 

"We knew before we came (to the US) we were going to be really up against it. So, it was never going to be us coming here and winning."

"At the moment we're not ready to perform well enough in this tournament, and we're not ready to start the Premier League season." 

The four-team competition concludes in Atlanta Sunday, with United facing Everton and West Ham taking on Bournemouth. 

FootballManchester UnitedEvertonBournemouthWest Ham United
